OAKFIELD, N.Y. — A Genesee County woman was found dead in a pond early Tuesday morning in Oakfield, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The unidentified woman was found by her family and a neighbor. An investigation is currently underway, but deputies said they don't suspect any foul play.

This is a developing story. We will update as we learn more information.

