One man hospitalized after shooting on Kilhoffer Street

At around 2:45 a.m. police said one man was shot on the first block of Kilhoffer Street, near Ferry Street. He was taken to ECMC for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, according to officials.

Police also said they're investigating whether or not another person was grazed by gunfire in the same incident.