One man hospitalized after shooting on Kilhoffer Street

One man was shot early Thursday morning on Kilhoffer Street on Buffalo's east side, according to police.
At around 2:45 a.m. police said one man was shot on the first block of Kilhoffer Street, near Ferry Street. He was taken to ECMC for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, according to officials.
Police also said they're investigating whether or not another person was grazed by gunfire in the same incident.
Anybody with any information is asked to call or text the police department's confidential tipline at (716) 847-2255.