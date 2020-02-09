Former NYS Trooper indicted on sex assault and criminal impersonation charges

Jason Lanning, 46, of Depew, faces up to life in prison if convicted on all charges.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A former New York State Trooper is facing multiple charges for falsely claiming to still be a member of the force in order to gain the trust and get personal information from victims he had relationships with, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Jason Lanning, 46, of Depew, was fired from the State Police in 2010. The DA's office is investigating claims of four victims who say he falsely represented himself as still being a trooper when they met him. He's also accused of forcibly engaging in sex with two of those victims during the winter of 2012 and summer of 2016.

Lanning was arraigned in State Supreme Court Tuesday on the following charges:

Two counts of Predatory Sexual Assault, Class “A-ii” felonies

Two counts of Rape in the First Degree, Class “B” violent felonies

One count of Criminal Sexual Act in the First Degree, a Class “B” violent felony

One count of Rape in the Third Degree, a Class “E” felony

Two counts of Criminal Impersonation in the Second Degree, Class “A” misdemeanors.

He's being held without bail until his next court date later this month. He faces a maximum possible life sentence if convicted on all charges.