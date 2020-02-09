x
Crimestoppers offers reward to catch people accused of attacking federal agent

Attack allegedly happened after protests in Niagara Square in May
Credit: Crimestoppers WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Crimestoppers is offering $2,500 dollars as police look for the people seen in the picture below, who's accused of attacking a federal law enforcement officer after protests in Niagara Square in May.

Police reported several violent incidents after the demonstrations in the square, which were part of nationwide protests against the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

If you have any information on the people seen in the pictures, call Crimestoppers at (716) 867-6161, or download the Buffalo Tips mobile app.

Credit: Crimestoppers WNY

