Arrests made in Erie Co. drug trafficking investigation

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — On Tuesday Erie County Sheriff's deputies arrested two people on drug-related charges in the Town of Brant.

During a traffic stop near Evangola State Park Road deputies detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from the car. Upon further investigation, the passenger, 27-year-old Derrick Roseboro of Cheektowaga had a large amount of cocaine hidden in his pants, according to investigators.

The driver, 30-year-old Christina Hall, admitted to possessing marijuana. She was charged with possession of marijuana and a traffic violation. She was released and given appearance tickets.

Roseboro was arrested and charged with felony counts of criminal possession of a narcotic and possession with the intent to sell. He is currently being held at the Erie County Holding Center. Investigators said he had recently been released on parole for weapons and drug possession convictions.