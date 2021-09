The upscale supper club, closed since early July, has undergone a $250,000 facelift.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Oliver’s Restaurant has set its grand reopening for Sept 8.

The upscale supper club, closed since early July, has undergone a $250,000 facelift, including all new chairs and banquettes and a shift in color scheme from dark red to navy blue, silver and cognac.

The menu also was tweaked a bit, but will still include popular items like steak, seafood, oysters and house-made pastas.