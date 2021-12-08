20 tons of chicken wings delivered for Wing Fest

Highmark Stadium will host Wing Fest for the first time this weekend.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The National Buffalo Wing Festival has a new home this weekend - Highmark Stadium.

And on Thursday, organizers were out setting everything up as they get ready to welcome tens of thousands of people starting on Saturday for the festival's 20th anniversary.

Twenty tons of wings rolled into Orchard Park on that morning for this weekend's festival. You will be able to try wings from more than twenty places, and combined, they will be serving up to eighty different styles.

"We're down about five or six restaurants, which isn't bad. You know? And each week, guys were like, I think we can make it, I'm not sure if we can make it. It just varies, but it's been really challenging, and the chicken wing shortage, which is another one. I mean, we had a really tough time finding chicken wings," explained Wing King Drew Cerza.

The wings will be sold on the concourse and chairs will be on the field.

"To be on the field where the Bills play, I mean, you don't get a chance to go on the field, but you will this weekend, and you'll see how we're gonna utilize the stadium. We've got double the space than we had at the baseball field, so everything's gonna be spread out more. A lot safer, and a lot more comfortable," Cerza said.

You can also eat in the stands.

"We've got somebody coming with a cheddar jalapeno. There's one I always love. A blackberry brandy. If you go to the website, there's a PDF of the Festival Guide, it's got all the sauces in there, so you would almost like map it out where you're gonna go and build your plan before the festival starts," Cerza said.

Instead of having timed out sessions as previously planned because of the pandemic, the festival is now general admission. So, if you bought a ticket for a timed session earlier this year during the pre-sale, it's now good for one entry only on either day at any time.

Tickets will also be sold at the gate and includes free parking in lots 6 and 7. Children 8 and under get in for free.