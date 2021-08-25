Grand opening of Sonic in Buffalo on Thursday

The New Sonic Drive-In at Elmwood and Hertel avenues will open at 11 a.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Sonic Drive-In is opening a new location in Buffalo.

The grand opening of the new restaurant at Elmwood and Hertel avenues is taking place on Thursday starting at 11 a.m.

“We are so excited to open a Sonic in the heart of Buffalo” said Rachelle Keller, Director of Marketing. “It has taken a lot of hard work to get this building ready, especially through a pandemic, but we are ready and can’t wait to serve the city of good neighbors!”

Mini footballs with the Sonic logo will be given to the first 200 guests and the 716th guest will win free sonic for a year.