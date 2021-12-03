Olean City School District switches to remote learning Friday following social media threat

The school district issued an alert on its official website Friday morning saying an unspecified social media threat was made Thursday night.

OLEAN, N.Y. — The Olean City School District is switching to remote learning on Friday, Dec. 3 following an unspecified social media threat.

The school district issued an alert on its official website Friday morning saying the threat was made Thursday night and is being investigated by police.

The alert read in part, "While this appears to be tied to another school, out of an abundance of caution, all Olean schools will be remote today.There will be no bus transportation and students are NOT to report to school."

This is not the only school district that has had to alter in-person learning this week following a social media threat. Lockport High School and Lockport High School West both switched to remote learning Thursday following the second social media threat in two weeks.