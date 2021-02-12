Citing violent threats, Batavia City Schools to close all buildings Friday

The school district said it's working with the Batavia Police Department. All after-school activities have also been canceled Friday as police investigate.

BATAVIA, N.Y. — Batavia City Schools chose to close all of its district buildings on Friday, citing reports of threats of violence being made on social media.

School officials are asking anyone with information to contact the Batavia Police Department at (585) 345-6350 or the confidential tip line at (585) 345-6370.

The Batavia City Schools post read, in full:

Over the last few hours, it’s been brought to our attention that reports of threats of violence at buildings in our district are circulating on social media.

We are currently working closely with the Batavia Police Department, and out of an abundance of caution, we have decided to close all buildings in the district tomorrow, Friday, December 3, while the Batavia Police Department continues its investigation into whether these threats are credible.

All after-school activities are also canceled for Friday, December 3.

We will continue to update you as relevant information on the investigation becomes available.

The safety of our students and staff is our top priority, and we are taking these allegations against our community very seriously. If any student or family has any information regarding the threats, we ask that you please contact the Batavia Police Department at (585) 345-6350 or the confidential tip line at (585) 345-6370.