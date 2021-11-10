Buffalo Police: 2 students stabbed Wednesday morning on Main Street near Fountain Plaza

Buffalo Police say the 16-year-old and 17-year-old had just gotten off the Metro Rail when some type of argument broke out.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two students were taken to the hospital after a stabbing Wednesday morning on Main Street in downtown Buffalo.

Police say the 16-year-old and 17-year-old had just gotten off the Metro Rail near Fountain Plaza when some type of argument broke out.

The teens suffered non-life-threatening injuries. No information about a suspect or suspects has been released at this time.

There is no word at this time what the argument was about or what school the students attended, but 2 On Your Side's Danielle Church did see the victims being brought out on stretchers on Chippewa Street near the Emerson School of Hospitality.

A spokesperson for the Buffalo School District referred us to Buffalo Police for any information about this incident.