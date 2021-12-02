Lockport High Schools shift to remote learning Thursday following social media threat

This is the second time in two weeks the district has had to take action in light of a threat.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Lockport High School and Lockport High School West will shift to remote learning Thursday following the second social media threat in two weeks.

In a statement on the district's website, school officials say the move was made Wednesday night out of an abundance of caution.

It goes on to say the police and FBI are working together to interview students and investigate the posts.

All after school and athletic events at the high school level are also cancelled. All other schools are open and operating as normal.