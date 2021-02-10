NYSP identify driver killed in I-190 car crash

Troopers have identified the driver as Torrie Carmichael, 45, of Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York State Police continue to investigate a deadly crash that happened earlier this week on the I-190.

Troopers say Torrie Carmichael, 45, of Buffalo, was driving southbound on the I-190 around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, when he took the Smith Street exit and failed to follow the curve of the off-ramp.

Carmichael then drove across the gravel median and struck a guardrail, causing the vehicle to flip over down an embankment. The car landed on its roof.

Carmichael was the only person in the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.