NYSP identify driver killed in I-190 car crash

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York State Police continue to investigate a deadly crash that happened earlier this week on the I-190.
Troopers say Torrie Carmichael, 45, of Buffalo, was driving southbound on the I-190 around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, when he took the Smith Street exit and failed to follow the curve of the off-ramp.
Carmichael then drove across the gravel median and struck a guardrail, causing the vehicle to flip over down an embankment. The car landed on its roof.
Carmichael was the only person in the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.
No further information has been provided at this time.