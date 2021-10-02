Niagara County man dead after crashing into a tree in Medina

Police said just before 2 a.m. they were called to a one-car accident but upon arrival officers located an SUV with heavy front and end damage in the yard of a home.

MEDINA, N.Y. — The Medina Police Department said one man has died after a single-car crash that happened early Saturday morning.

Police said just before 2 a.m. they were called to a one-car accident but upon arrival, officers located an SUV with heavy front and end damage in the yard of a home on Main Street.

They found the driver in the vehicle and said he had to be extracted. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

During the investigation, police said an area of Main Street and between Orient Street and Church Street was closed until 5 a.m. as they tried to find out what happened.

It appeared that the vehicle was traveling northbound on Main Street when it struck a curb and hit a tree, police said.

The man is from Niagara County and is in his 30s. Police said his name is not being released pending notification to the family.