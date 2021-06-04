NY lifts 11 p.m. curfew for casinos, movie theaters, bowling alleys, billiard halls, gyms

As of Monday, April 5, the 11 p.m. curfew has been lifted for casinos, movie theaters, bowling alleys, billiard halls, gyms and fitness centers.

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York State has lifted the 11 p.m. curfew on several types of businesses across the state.

As of Monday, April 5, the 11 p.m. curfew has been lifted for casinos, movie theaters, bowling alleys, billiard halls, gyms and fitness centers.

However, at this time, the 11 p.m. curfew for "food and beverage establishments," and the midnight curfew for catered events, is still in effect. According to Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office, both remaining curfews will be evaluated later this month.

Previously a state supreme court justice lifted the 11 p.m. state restriction for about 90 restaurants and bars in Western New York that filed a lawsuit against Cuomo and the state.

"When it comes to COVID, it's undeniable that the behavior of a community makes the difference, and that means wearing masks, social distancing, and washing hands. Some people will say they're tired of COVID, the weather's warm and the death numbers are down, but the community that accepts that philosophy first will have a higher transmission rate. We all understand COVID fatigue, but the pandemic is not over," Governor Cuomo said in a provided statement.