Republican lawmakers want 11 p.m. restaurant curfew lifted

ALBANY, N.Y. — Monday marked the one-year anniversary of "New York on Pause" — Gov. Andrew Cuomo's order that shut down all businesses around the state that the government deemed non-essential.

That included restaurants, which have reopened but still face restrictions including an 11 p.m. curfew that was lifted last week for several other businesses including gyms, movie theaters, bowling alleys, and billiard halls.

On Monday, Albany Republicans called on the legislature to remove that rule, saying there's no data to back up keeping that rule in place for restaurants, after lifting it for others.

“Despite claims by the Democratic Majorities that they revoked the Governor’s emergency powers, there are still egregious mandates in place that have absolutely no scientific basis. These arbitrary rules remain in effect at the whim of one man -- our embattled Governor -- and they continue to harm our small businesses. I’m hopeful the Majority will bring our commonsense proposal to the floor and join us in providing some relief to our bars and restaurants who have been devastated by the pandemic,” said New York State Senator Minority leader Rob Ortt.

Several Western New York restaurants won a lawsuit to stay open past the curfew, but that did not apply to restaurants that were not part of the lawsuit.