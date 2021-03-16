Assembly and Senate Republicans seek to overturn Gov. Cuomo's restaurant mandates

The group of lawmakers is targeting the 11 p.m. curfew as well as the food requirement when ordering alcohol at restaurants and bars.

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York State Republicans in the Assembly and Senate have announced a pair of resolutions aimed at overturning current mandates issued by Governor Andrew Cuomo for restaurants statewide.

The group wants to put an end to the 11 p.m. curfew for restaurants and bars, as well as the requirement for customers to order food when purchasing alcohol. Both mandates are in effect under Executive Orders from Gov. Cuomo.

Republicans cited a presentation from Cuomo himself in December, saying at the time just 1.43% of confirmed COVID-19 cases were traced back to restaurants and bars.

According to the New York State Restaurant Association, around one in six restaurants in New York have had to close during the pandemic, costing an estimated 160,000 people their jobs.

"As COVID-19 infection rates continue to decline and more and more New Yorkers are vaccinated, it just makes sense to lift curfew restrictions," said Assemblyman Ed Ra (R-Franklin Square).