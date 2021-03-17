NYS lifting 11 p.m. curfew for select businesses; restaurants not included

Starting April 5, the 11 p.m. curfew for movie theaters, casinos, bowling alleys, pool halls, gyms and fitness centers will be lifted.

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a conference call with reporters on Wednesday, providing an update regarding the state's progress against COVID-19.

Gov. Cuomo says starting April 5, the 11 p.m. curfew for select businesses will be lifted. This includes movie theaters, casinos, bowling alleys, pool halls, gyms and fitness centers.

At this time, the 11 p.m. curfew for "food and beverage establishments," and the midnight curfew for catered events currently remains in place. The governor says both curfews are being evaluated, adding that the state will "have an announcement on them in April."

Indoor fitness classes were also given the greenlight to reopen across New York State staring March 22. The governor's office says fitness classes can reopen at 33 percent capacity, adding that classes should be scheduled to allow for proper cleaning between sessions. Health screening and contact information will also be required when participants sign in.

Meanwhile, the five remaining Yellow Cluster Zones - all located downstate - will be lifted on Monday.

Earlier in the day it was announced that a law firm has been retained to lead the impeachment investigation into sexual harassment allegations against the governor. During the conference call Cuomo said he wasn't going to "take any questions or have any comments on the review at this time."

The governor added, "Let the lawyers do their job and let them conduct the review. And then we can talk about it when we have facts established or a specific situation relative to the review."

Cuomo once again repeated that he is not going to resign because of the allegations made against him.

"I'm not going to resign," Cuomo said. "Find out the facts and we'll take it from there."