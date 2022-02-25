North St. independent living complex becomes market-rate apartments

The Symphony Circle Active Living apartments at 279 North St. has been rebranded as the Residences at 279 North.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Demand for more apartments in Buffalo, especially in the Elmwood Village and West Side, prompted a North Street complex to shift from independent, senior-living units to market-rate apartments.

The Symphony Circle Active Living apartments at 279 North St. has been rebranded as the Residences at 279 North.

Ellicott Development Co., developer Bill Reich and Andrew Plant, opened the $30 million independent living complex in October 2019.