Chase Bank to introduce retail banking to WNY with branches in Buffalo, Amherst

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Chase Bank is set to establish its first retail banking facilities in Western New York after decades of commercial banking here.

The bank plans to open branches in Buffalo's Black Rock neighborhood (at the corner of Amherst and Bridgeman streets) and in Amherst (at the corner of Sheridan and Alberta drives), according to legal notices posted Feb. 23 in the Buffalo News.

Those branches will move forward pending approval from the federal Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. It is not clear when they are expected to open.