Two more Buffalo-area colleges consider becoming universities

Canisius College and Medaille College are considering the change.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Earlier this month, D’Youville College became a university. Now, it seems a few other area colleges may not be far behind.

The state education department’s Board of Regents in January broadened its definition of a university, opening the door for more schools to potentially make the switch. A university designation can impact perceived prestige and enrollment, according to experts.

