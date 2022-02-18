Two more Buffalo-area colleges consider becoming universities

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Earlier this month, D’Youville College became a university. Now, it seems a few other area colleges may not be far behind.
The state education department’s Board of Regents in January broadened its definition of a university, opening the door for more schools to potentially make the switch. A university designation can impact perceived prestige and enrollment, according to experts.
Canisius College and Medaille College are considering the change.
