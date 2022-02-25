Jacks Corner Cafe roasts Puerto Rican espresso in Buffalo

The café takes the location that housed Gateway City Deli and before that, Marco’s Italian Deli across the street from Catholic Health’s headquarters.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — One of downtown Buffalo’s most visible corners has a new café. Jacks Corner Café opened Feb. 17 at 111 Genesee in the Genesee Gateway Building, the intersection that gets a glance from thousands of drivers heading downtown on the Scajaquada Expressway as they exit onto Oak Street.

“Even if they’re not all the people who work downtown, anyone coming off the 33 sees us,” said Lea Alles, who runs the business with her husband, Joseph Diaz-Aleman.

The café takes the location that housed Gateway City Deli and before that, Marco’s Italian Deli across the street from Catholic Health’s headquarters. It’s also near the Buffalo Passport Agency, a fact that didn’t escape Alles’ notice.