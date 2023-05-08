North Collins man killed in motorcycle crash

The crash happened Sunday just after 10:30 a.m. on Buffalo Road in the Town of Allegany in Cattaraugus County.

ALLEGANY, N.Y. — New York State Police in Olean are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle.

The crash happened Sunday just after 10:30 a.m. on Buffalo Road in the Town of Allegany.

Investigators say a motorcyclist riding a 2019 Harley Davidson was traveling north on Buffalo Road and failed to negotiate a curve, crossing into oncoming traffic. They say the motorcyclist struck a 2019 Chevy Silverado truck head-on.

The driver of the motorcycle, Razvan Tuduc, 21, of North Collins died at the scene. The people in the pickup truck were not hurt.