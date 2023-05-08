North Collins man killed in motorcycle crash

ALLEGANY, N.Y. — New York State Police in Olean are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle.
The crash happened Sunday just after 10:30 a.m. on Buffalo Road in the Town of Allegany.
Investigators say a motorcyclist riding a 2019 Harley Davidson was traveling north on Buffalo Road and failed to negotiate a curve, crossing into oncoming traffic. They say the motorcyclist struck a 2019 Chevy Silverado truck head-on.
The driver of the motorcycle, Razvan Tuduc, 21, of North Collins died at the scene. The people in the pickup truck were not hurt.
The Cattaraugus County Medical Examiner's office will perform an autopsy.