Batavia man killed in motorcycle accident

The Town of Brighton Police Department announced the death of 24-year-old Dustin Rich of Batavia.

BRIGHTON, N.Y. — A motorcycle accident in Brighton claimed the life of a Batavia man.

On Monday, Brighton Police responded to an accident at East River Road and the Route 300 off-ramp where a motorcycle collided with a vehicle.

The Town of Brighton Police Department says Dustin Rich, 24, of Batavia was driving a motorcycle west on East River Road around 9:30 p.m. when he didn't stop at a stop light and hit a vehicle exiting the Route 390 offramp.

Rich was killed, and four people in the other vehicle were taken to the hospital for evaluation after sustaining minor injuries.