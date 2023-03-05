Batavia man killed in motorcycle accident

BRIGHTON, N.Y. — A motorcycle accident in Brighton claimed the life of a Batavia man.
On Monday, Brighton Police responded to an accident at East River Road and the Route 300 off-ramp where a motorcycle collided with a vehicle.
The Town of Brighton Police Department says Dustin Rich, 24, of Batavia was driving a motorcycle west on East River Road around 9:30 p.m. when he didn't stop at a stop light and hit a vehicle exiting the Route 390 offramp.
Rich was killed, and four people in the other vehicle were taken to the hospital for evaluation after sustaining minor injuries.
There is an investigation underway. No charges have been filed at this time.