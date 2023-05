The crash happened around 12:20 p.m. at Seneca and Elk streets in the City of Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A motorcyclist was taken to Erie County Medical Center on Saturday after a crash in the City of Buffalo.

The crash happened around 12:20 p.m. at Seneca and Elk streets in South Buffalo, where a motorcycle collided with another vehicle, according to a spokesperson for Buffalo Police.