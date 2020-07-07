North Buffalo Farmers Market cancels 2020 season due to COVID-19

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The North Buffalo Farmers Market has canceled its current season due to COVID-19 health concerns that were raised by vendors.
The Parkside Lutheran Church planned on hosting the North Buffalo Farmers Market for its seventh season, but organizers say as new fears about the virus were raised, several vendors decided to opt out.
Organizers say it was a difficult decision to cancel the market this year but look forward to next season, "We look forward to moving past these uncertain times and onward to a brighter future."