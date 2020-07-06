Lockport Community Farmers Market set to open June 27

Starting June 27, the farmers market will takeover the Lockview Plaza, located at 21 Main Street in Lockport, every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — The Lockport Community Farmers Market is returning this summer, but at a different location and with several COVID-19 safeguards in place.

Starting June 27, the farmers market will takeover the Lockview Plaza, located at 21 Main Street in Lockport, every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. According to the Lockport Community Farmers Market, the change in location will provide a more safe and easy experience for vendors, management and customers while following proper safety standards during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Lockport Community Farmers Market will be cashless this year. Customers are asked to see the market management table to exchange cash, credit or debit card payments for coins. SNAP, Double Up Food Bucks (DUFB) coins and pre-ordered coins can also be obtained from the market management table.

Sanitizer stations will be available at both entrances and at the market management table.

The farmers market has also issued the following rules:

Stay home if you are sick.

Face masks are required to enter the farmers market, including children 2-years-old and older. All vendors and staff are also required to wear face masks at all times.

The farmers market asks families or groups to only send one person. They also advise not to bring children if possible.

Shoppers are asked to move quickly around the market.

Only vendors and their staff are allowed to handle products. Customers should not touch product or products until they are purchased. No refunds will be available.

Shoppers must maintain 6 feet social distance from vendor's stands, staff and other customers at all times.

Do not eat on premises. All food is meant to be taken home and enjoyed.