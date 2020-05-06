Elmwood Village Farmers Market returns on Saturday

Volunteers will be on hand to pass out free masks to those who need them, and to help explain the new traffic pattern to allow for social distancing.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A little normalcy is coming back to summer Saturdays in Bidwell Park.

The Elmwood Village Farmers Market returns this week, with new restrictions in place. Masks are required for all vendors and customers.

Organizers say there will also be a new traffic pattern to allow for social distancing and discourage people from gathering for too long after they've made their purchases.

Volunteers will be on hand to pass out free masks to those who need them, and to help explain the new flow of things.

The Elmwood Village Association's board president says it will be a time to celebrate the neighborhood's unity after last weekend's unrest.

"We have almost all the same vendors as there were last year, and it's such a great time to stand together," Therese Deutschlander said. "So the mission of the vendors, the volunteers rather, in addition to moving things along, is to just show that we're in this together."