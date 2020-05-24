How you can support local farmers in Erie County

Erie County is 96 percent family farms, and 22 percent of land in the county is farmland. Here's where you can buy farm-fresh goods.

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — Economists project that the coronavirus pandemic is going to hit farms, which are often family-owned, especially hard.

"Farmers are going to face struggles with high unemployment, loss of off-farm income, and with farm debt at a record $425 billion, that could increase farm loan delinquencies," American Farm Bureau Federation Economist John Newton said in a Farm Bureau podcast.

Erie County is 96 percent family farms, and 22 percent of Erie County’s land is farmland, according to Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz.

Here's some ways that you can support farms in Erie County, including Community Supported Agriculture (CSAs) and Farmers Markets:

Keep in touch with local farms

Many local farms offer farm stands or other means where you can purchase fresh goods. Some farm stands are socially distanced to begin with: just a stand at the side of the road where you leave money for what you take.

This is a good option for people worried about going to farmers markets, which may have more people visiting them.

Erie County has made it easy to find local farm stands or other ways of purchasing from local growers. Erie Grown is a webpage that offers a map of farms that have registered with the county as being open and complying with CDC guidelines. This includes smaller farms, CSAs and farm markets.

You can also click here to see the Erie Grown farm registry.

Additionally, you could also go for a nice afternoon drive through the hills of Western New York; rural towns with farms are often a where you can run across a stand on the side of the road.

Join a CSA

It's OK if you haven't heard of this abbreviation before, it stands for Community Supported Agriculture. It's subscription-based farm goods, similar to those monthly boxes you might subscribe to for makeup, coffee or art supplies.

Usually this involves you buying a "share" from a farm, and in return you get fresh produce each week. This is a way to support farms directly, and often farms will offer unique aspects of their share, such as allowing you to chose what produce you get. Some will deliver right to your door, others you must pickup yourself.

Here are a few local options:

Thrope's Organic Family Farm in East Aurora. Thrope's shares are offered in both the winter and the summer, fruit and vegetable, and they also donate a share to a family in need for every 50 shares purchased. Share allows you to pick your produce and runs for 20 weeks.

West Side Tilth in Buffalo. In response to COVID-19, this farm is offering a subscription bag service, acting as a replacement to their farmers market. They'll deliver a weekly bag of fresh produce to your door, if you live in Buffalo.

Fresh Fix. Another weekly fresh produce delivery box, family-owned in Buffalo. They offer different sized boxes, custom boxes that can include fresh bread, meat, cheese and more.

Common Roots Urban Farm in Buffalo. They are sold out of CSAs for 2020, but you can still visit their farm stand or catch them at a farmers market.

Native Offerings. This farm claims to be Erie County's first CSA, dating to 1997. Native Offerings has four different pickup locations: three in Erie County and one in Little Valley, where the farm is located. This farm offers different types of shares, from produce to meat.

Farmers Markets & Farm Markets

Farmers markets offer stands from several different farms and operate once or a few times per week. Farm markets often are larger businesses that sell produce and other goods straight from a farm; these markets are typically open daily.

Many farmers markets are moving to drive-through offerings or asking customers to social distance so that everyone can safely buy some fresh vegetables and home-made products.

Remember to keep six feet from other people, wear your mask, and if the market requires it, pre-order before visiting. Some farm markets are by appointment only and a good alternative if you are concerned about visiting busy stores.

Here's some options that have announced being open during the pandemic:

These are just a few ways and a few places where you can support local agriculture and family-owned farms.