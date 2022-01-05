Nolan's Cafe and Danny V's coming to Clinton Street

Robert McDonald will open Nolan’s Café at 1048 Clinton St., a site that opened briefly a year ago before shutting down during the pandemic.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo businessman is working to revitalize Clinton Street with two new businesses this spring.

Robert McDonald will open Nolan’s Café at 1048 Clinton St., a site that opened briefly a year ago before shutting down during the pandemic. Billed as an “artsy, industrial boho-chic coffee shop,” the 2,000-square-foot café features coffee, espresso drinks and mocktails and a menu with all-day breakfast, wraps, panini, salads and parfaits.

McDonald, who owns the building, has been developing the site through his Babcock Development and Avant Realty. He will run the place with help from his fiancé, Brittany Miller. Nolan’s is named for his son.