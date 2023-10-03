No one will be charged in stabbing death of Buffalo State student Tyler Lewis

John Flynn said at least four people involved in the incident were planning to rob a marijuana dealer by making a deal with counterfeit cash, but then it went wrong.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County District Attorney said Friday that no one will be charged in the death of Buffalo State student Tyler Lewis because the grand jury ruled his killing as justifiable.

John Flynn said at least four people involved in the incident were planning to rob a marijuana dealer by making a deal with counterfeit cash, but then it went wrong. A fight apparently broke out between Lewis, his four friends, and the dealer.

That's when Tyler Lewis was stabbed once by the dealer.

"Sometimes kids get involved with other kids who steer them down the wrong path, and it appears that the friends that the victim met along the way at his time at Buffalo State unfortunately led to the incident on October 14 last year," Flynn said.

Flynn said it took several months to piece together the story, from all the evidence and a number of witnesses.

Despite delays in the investigation, Flynn says his office has been transparent with the family. The person who stabbed Lewis to death will not be charged, with Flynn calling him a victim as well.

Earlier this week, Lewis' family held an emotional news conference to help get answers.

Lewis was a Buffalo State sophomore. Last October, according to his family and investigators, he and a small group of friends were on the University at Buffalo campus.

UB campus police would only say that the person who stabbed Tyler was a white male. Initially, the family was told the killer was claiming self-defense.