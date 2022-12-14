Mom of college student killed is concerned alleged suspect might claim self-defense

Tyler Lewis, 19, was stabbed to death on Oct. 14 on the University at Buffalo's campus in Amherst. No charges have been filed.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Tyler Lewis, 19, was stabbed to death on Oct. 14, 2022, on the University at Buffalo's campus in Amherst.

No one has been charged.

His mother, Roquishia Lewis, met via teleconference with the assistant district attorney in Erie County and learned no one has been arrested.

Lewis told 2 On Your Side's Claudine Ewing that prosecutors are awaiting lab results.

She said she was also told that the person who stabbed her son to death may claim he acted in self-defense. Lewis believes her son was lured to the campus with a group and ended up dead.

"Tyler was set up. I feel there were some kids on campus that acted as friends and they lured him into a situation," she said.

"My son is no longer here," she said before breaking down in tears.

The mother of a college student killed in Buffalo is concerned that the person responsible for his death may claim he acted in self-defense @WGRZ #justicefortylerlewis pic.twitter.com/r1wRhAC3WY — Claudine Ewing (@ClaudineWgrz) December 14, 2022

Police have never revealed a motive for the crime.

The person responsible for the crime, according to Lewis, has retained an attorney and not speaking with the prosecutor.

The young men who were with the teen killed have also hired lawyers and are not cooperating, according to the mother.

"That's why the investigation is so difficult," she said.

She also believes her son was the victim of a robbery because the majority of his clothes were missing from his dorm room when she and her husband came to Buffalo.

Tyler Lewis was a sophomore at Buffalo State College. He is from the Long Island village of Baldwin, New York.

UB police offered very little information.