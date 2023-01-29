3 months after Buffalo State student’s death at UB, family demands answers

Roquishia Lewis hired a private investigator and is offering a $4,000 reward for information related to her son’s alleged murder.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It’s been just over three months since Roquishia Lewis’ son Tyler was stabbed to death at the University at Buffalo, and she is still waiting for answers.

“My life is just destroyed because of this senseless crime, and I feel hopeless at this point,” she said.

On Oct. 14, Tyler — a sophomore at Buffalo State — was allegedly murdered while visiting UB’s campus.

University Police and the District Attorney’s office have been investigating the case since, and while a white male in his late teens or early 20s has been identified as a person of interest, no arrests have been made.

“They told me there's no cameras, no witnesses, no answers,” Lewis said. “Four months later, it's disheartening.”

Despite UB Police releasing a statement Wednesday saying authorities are actively investigating Tyler's case and have had regular contact with the family, his mother says she’s hardly heard from them.

“It’s a slap in the face. It hurts. I’m not able to grieve. They’re not allowing me,” she said. “No. Lies. Just arrest someone already. You know who it is.”

Lewis became frustrated by what she believes is inaction by local authorities, prompting her to take matters into her own hands. She hired a private investigator last week, and made the trip from her home on Long Island to UB’s campus Sunday to hand out flyers to students on move-in day ahead of the spring semester.

Lewis said she hoped the flyers would alert parents of the potential danger still out there on UB’s campus with the suspect still at large. They also state that she would offer a $4,000 reward for any information that could lead to an arrest.

But she still remains without justice and with a hole in her heart — one that the Buffalo community is trying to help her fill.

“That's the only thing that's keeping me going,” Lewis said of the support she’s received from the Buffalo community. “Other than that, I don't know where I would be.”