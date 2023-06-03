Family desperate to find who killed Tyler Lewis on UB's campus

On Monday, the family held an emotional news conference to help get answers.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A family is still desperate to find the person who killed their son on the UB campus last year and bring them to justice.

Tyler Lewis was stabbed to death and still, no one has been charged.

Tyler was a Buffalo State University sophomore. Last October, according to his family and investigators, he and a small group of friends were on the UB campus in Amherst.

The reason is unknown, but in the end, he was stabbed to death.

UB campus police would only say that the person who stabbed Tyler was a white male. Initially, the family was told the killer was claiming self-defense. They are now hoping if this case is before a grand jury that he will be charged.

His mom, Roquishia Lewis said, "It's been nearly five months and we still don't have any answers."