Niagara University to establish scholarship for BIPOC

LEWISTON, N.Y. — Niagara University is set to announce the formation of a new scholarship that's designed to assist Black or Indigenous People of Color who attend the school.

The Fannie Lou Hamer Freedom Retention Scholarship was suggested to the university by a student, junior Lovell Lee. Increasing financial support to BIPOC students was one of the top goals recommended to the school by its Identifying and Dismantling Racial Injustice Task Force.