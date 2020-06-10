x
Niagara University to establish scholarship for BIPOC

The Fannie Lou Hamer Freedom Retention Scholarship will assist Black or Indigenous People of Color .

LEWISTON, N.Y. — Niagara University is set to announce the formation of a new scholarship that's designed to assist Black or Indigenous People of Color who attend the school. 

The Fannie Lou Hamer Freedom Retention Scholarship was suggested to the university by a student, junior Lovell Lee. Increasing financial support to BIPOC students was one of the top goals recommended to the school by its Identifying and Dismantling Racial Injustice Task Force. 

There is a ceremony planned for Tuesday afternoon where Rev. James Maher, the University's president, and Kara Oliver, a member of the task force will speak. Lee will also share his story at the announcement. 

