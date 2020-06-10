A year to remember: new Buffalo T-shirt campaign commemorates all things 2020

AAF Buffalo and 26 Shirts have teamed up for the "Hindsight's 2020" line.

Buffalo is a real T-shirt town, and with so much happening in 2020, it was only a matter of time before someone made commemorative shirts to remember this year by.

From toilet paper to murder hornets, these designs are a new collaboration between 26 Shirts and the American Advertising Federation of Buffalo.

Each one is the creation of one of the participating local ad agencies, and they're on sale to raise money for scholarships for high school and college students interested in careers in advertising. With so much material to work with from this year, some of the designs turned out snarky, others more serious.

"So for instance, Mower is leading the way and honestly, everyone has raved about theirs," AAF Buffalo President Josh Gumulak told 2 On Your Side. "They chose to just keep it very simple with a Zoom call, and just to hopefully be able to end 2020 if you wanted to. Dixon Schawbl took a really unique look at it. Rather than some of the more negative things that happened this year, they kind of are viewing it as a celebration of change and have a lot of great Buffalo imagery."

It's on. The Big Tee-Off shirts are ready for purchase through our partners at 26 Shirts! $9 from every shirt will be donated to our scholarship fund. Check out the designs here: https://t.co/uKGtw4X8pz



Make sure your favorite wins by sharing this post, and buy today! 👕 pic.twitter.com/hyTjISxEl6 — AAF Buffalo (@AAF_Buffalo) September 24, 2020

The shirts are on sale through the end of the week, which also happens to be Buffalo's Ad Week. The fundraiser is replacing the group's "Big Tip Off" celebrity bartending night, which usually raises thousands of dollars for the fund each summer.