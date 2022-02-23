Niagara Falls Police lieutenant being treated for head injury following car crash

Lt. Paul Kudela, 40, is currently being treated at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center for a head injury.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Two people, including a police officer, are recovering following a car crash early Wednesday morning in the 1800 block of Walnut Avenue.

Niagara Falls Police say a 27-year-old Niagara Falls woman was driving a 2016 Chrysler north on 18th Street around 2:40 a.m. when she allegedly failed to pause at a stop sign at Walnut Avenue and struck a Niagara Falls Police vehicle. As a result of the crash, the police vehicle also hit a parked Mercedes Benz.

According to a city spokesperson, the police car did have the right of way and did not have a traffic control device.

Lt. Paul Kudela, 40, is currently being treated at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center for a head injury, while the driver of the Chrysler was treated and released from Erie County Medical Center.