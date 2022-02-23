Motorcyclist crashes, dies after allegedly fleeing NYSP

Troopers say they activated emergency lights in attempt to get the driver to pull over when he allegedly took off and crashed a short time after.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — The driver of a motorcycle is dead following an overnight crash in Lockport.

New York State Police say it happened shortly before 4 a.m. at the intersection of Union and Washburn streets.

Troopers say one of its patrols activated emergency lights in an attempt to get the driver to pull over after noticing the motorcycle had no registration and its operator was not wearing a helmet.

The driver took off and troopers ended the pursuit. The motorcycle was located a short time later at the intersection of Main and Market streets where it had crashed.

Troopers attempted life saving measures, but the driver did not survive. An identity has not been released at this time.