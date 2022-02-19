Car flees scene of fatal crash in Town of Lockport, sheriff's office says

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 2018 or newer BMW, model X5 or X6, silver or gray in color that fled the scene around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — A car that left the scene of a fatal crash Saturday evening in the Town of Lockport is now being sought by the Niagara County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office says the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. Saturday on Dysinger Road in the Town of Lockport, where they say a '2018 or newer BMW, model X5 or X6, silver or gray in color' fled the scene.

They're asking for the public's help to find it.

The vehicle should have front-end damage, specifically in the headlights area, according to the sheriff's office.

Anybody with information on the fatal crash is asked to contact the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office at (716) 438-3393.