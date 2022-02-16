U.S. postal worker taken to ECMC after Amherst crash

AMHERST, N.Y. — A postal worker was taken to Erie County Medical Center after a collision between an SUV and a U.S. Postal Service vehicle.
Amherst Police say the collision happened around 2 p.m. Wednesday, at Youngs Road and Dauphin Drive. Police say a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox collided with a U.S. Postal vehicle, which then flipped on its side.
The driver of the USPS vehicle, a 57-year-old woman, was taken via Twin City ambulance to ECMC to be treated for her injuries. She had to be extricated from the vehicle.
The driver of the Equinox, a 32-year-old man, did not report any injuries at the scene.
The accident is under investigation.
Anyone with video of the crash, or witness information, is advised to contact Amherst Police at (716) 689-1311.