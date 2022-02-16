U.S. postal worker taken to ECMC after Amherst crash

Amherst Police say the collision happened around 2 p.m. Wednesday, at Youngs Road and Dauphin Drive.

AMHERST, N.Y. — A postal worker was taken to Erie County Medical Center after a collision between an SUV and a U.S. Postal Service vehicle.

Amherst Police say the collision happened around 2 p.m. Wednesday, at Youngs Road and Dauphin Drive. Police say a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox collided with a U.S. Postal vehicle, which then flipped on its side.

The driver of the USPS vehicle, a 57-year-old woman, was taken via Twin City ambulance to ECMC to be treated for her injuries. She had to be extricated from the vehicle.

The driver of the Equinox, a 32-year-old man, did not report any injuries at the scene.

The accident is under investigation.