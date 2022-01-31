Niagara Falls man found guilty in March 2021 shooting death

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — A Niagara County Grand Jury has handed down a guilty verdict against a Niagara Falls man in a shooting death of another man last year.

Halim Johnson was convicted of manslaughter and weapons possession charges for the March 10, 2021 fatal shooting of 46-year-old Jermain Reynolds. The shooting took place in front of the RayMart on Pine Ave. in the Falls. Reynolds was shot in the leg and died nine days later at ECMC.