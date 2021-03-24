Arrest made in connection with deadly shooting in Niagara Falls

A city spokesperson says Jermaine Reynolds, 46, of Niagara Falls was shot in the leg on March 10. He later died from his injuries at ECMC.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A 23-year-old Niagara Falls man has been arrested for murder following a deadly shooting that took place earlier this month, according to a Niagara Falls spokesperson.

The spokesperson says Jermaine Reynolds, 46, of Niagara Falls was shot in the leg on March 10, in front of RayMart, located at 925 Pine Avenue. The shooting happened around 9:20 p.m.

Reynolds was taken to the the Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, and he was later transferred to Erie County Medical Center for further treatment. Reynolds died from his injuries at ECMC on March 19.

Wednesday afternoon, detectives with the Niagara Falls Police Department and the U.S. Marshal Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Hamil Dontrez Johnson for murder in the second degree, and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.