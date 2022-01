The 21-year-old victim was flown by helicopter to Hamot Hospital in Erie, PA.

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. — One person suffered serious injuries following an early morning accident Monday on I-86 in North Harmony.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff's office says the 21-year-old male struck the back of a semi truck that had pulled over to the shoulder shortly after 2:30 AM.

The victim was the only person in the vehicle. He was flown by helicopter to Hamot Hospital in Erie, PA.