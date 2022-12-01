Arrest made following deadly stabbing in Niagara County home

Leroy Cheek, 35, of Amherst faces one count of second-degree murder. The victim was identified as 25-year-old Jesse Gonzalez Miranda of West Seneca.

WHEATFIELD, N.Y. — One man is dead after he was stabbed inside a home in Niagara County Tuesday night.

On Wednesday night, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office announced that 35-year-old Leroy Cheek, of the Town of Amherst, had been arrested and charged with one count of second-degree murder in connection to the death.

Facing a Class A-I felony, Cheek was taken to the Niagara County Jail, where he is now being held pending an arraignment.

The victim was identified Wednesday night as 25-year-old Jesse Gonzalez Miranda of West Seneca.

Niagara County Sheriff's deputies and EMS personnel responded to a 911 call at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday reporting a man had been stabbed inside a Wheatfield home.