Arrest made following deadly stabbing in Niagara County home

WHEATFIELD, N.Y. — One man is dead after he was stabbed inside a home in Niagara County Tuesday night.
On Wednesday night, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office announced that 35-year-old Leroy Cheek, of the Town of Amherst, had been arrested and charged with one count of second-degree murder in connection to the death.
Facing a Class A-I felony, Cheek was taken to the Niagara County Jail, where he is now being held pending an arraignment.
The victim was identified Wednesday night as 25-year-old Jesse Gonzalez Miranda of West Seneca.
Niagara County Sheriff's deputies and EMS personnel responded to a 911 call at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday reporting a man had been stabbed inside a Wheatfield home.
According to the Sheriff's Office, when deputies arrived at the home on 2425 Niagara Road, they found one man with apparent stab wounds. First aid was immediately administered, but the man died at the scene from his injuries.