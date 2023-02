Lorelai Russell is 5 feet 2 inches and about 80 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray hoodie with anime characters and sweatpants.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The Niagara Falls Police Department is looking for a missing 15-year-old girl.

Police said Lorelai Russell was reported missing Tuesday from Niagara Falls and possibly traveling out of state.

Russell is 5 feet 2 inches and about 80 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray hoodie with anime characters and sweatpants.

She is considered vulnerable.