Missing: Help sought in finding Niagara County woman with Alzheimer's

Diane Harvey, 82, has Alzheimer's. She is missing, and the Niagara County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in locating her.

MIDDLEPORT, N.Y. — A woman who has Alzheimer's has gone missing, and the Niagara County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in locating her.

Diane Harvey, who is white, is 82 years old. She is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 140 pounds, and has gray hair and blue eyes.

Harvey was last seen around 9 a.m. Wednesday. There is no description of what she was wearing ay the time, but the Niagara County Sheriff's Office says she might have been wearing a light red colored coat, which " is missing, along with her purse."