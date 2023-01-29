Anti-violence rally held in Niagara Falls pays tribute to Jaylan McWilson

Jaylan McWilson, 24, was shot to death on Jan. 21 outside of his home in what his mother has called a robbery gone wrong.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — An anti-violence rally was held Sunday evening in honor of Jaylan McWilson.

The 24-year-old was shot to death on Jan. 21 outside of his home in what his mother has called a robbery gone wrong. People gathered at Gluck Park, and they marched to True Bethel Baptist Church in the Falls.

People at the event are calling for an end to gun violence.

"I have a sign over there that says the streets have two things for you: a jail cell and a grave," neighbor Jeanne Legall said. "That's all the streets are going to give you, so I try to reach somebody somewhere so they can live longer and get gray hair like me."

Dennis Parson, 19, of Amherst has been charged with second-degree murder for the death of McWilson. He is due back in court Tuesday morning for a felony hearing.