Arrest made in connection to Niagara Falls homicide

The U.S. Marshals Taskforce took 19-year-old Dennis D. Parson into custody on Thursday afternoon.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — An Amherst man was arrested in connection to the death of Jaylan McWilson last weekend in Niagara Falls.

The U.S. Marshals Taskforce took 19-year-old Dennis D. Parson into custody on Thursday afternoon. He's been charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Parson will be arraigned Friday morning in Niagara Falls City Court.

Niagara Falls Police say Jaylan McWilson was shot outside his family home around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21 at the corner of Lockport Street and South Avenue. Investigators had told 2 On Your Side that they did not believe McWilson's death was a random act.

"I would hesitate to go as far as a motive but I don't consider it a random act I believe the suspect knew the victim," John Conti, captain of the Niagara Falls Police Criminal Investigation Division, said on Jan. 23.

The City of Niagara Falls, in a Thursday evening statement, said the arrest followed an investigation by the Niagara Falls Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service. The Amherst Police Department also assisted.

