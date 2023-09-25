1 injured after shooting in a Wendy's parking lot in Lockport

NYSP said around 7:40 P.M., troopers were called out to a possible shooting at Wendy’s on South Transit Road in the town of Lockport.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — The New York State Police said one person was injured after being shot Monday night.

NYSP said around 7:40 P.M., troopers were called out to a possible shooting at Wendy’s on South Transit Road in the town of Lockport.

When on the scene, the investigation revealed that a group of individuals were in the parking lot when a man pulled out a gun then shot another individual and ran from the scene.

The victim was taken to Erie County Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

NYSP said the incident was isolated in the parking lot of Wendy’s and the investigation is still ongoing.