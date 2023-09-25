1 injured after shooting in a Wendy's parking lot in Lockport

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — The New York State Police said one person was injured after being shot Monday night.
NYSP said around 7:40 P.M., troopers were called out to a possible shooting at Wendy’s on South Transit Road in the town of Lockport.
When on the scene, the investigation revealed that a group of individuals were in the parking lot when a man pulled out a gun then shot another individual and ran from the scene.
The victim was taken to Erie County Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.
NYSP said the incident was isolated in the parking lot of Wendy’s and the investigation is still ongoing.
NYSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Forensic Identification Unit, Niagara County Sheriff’s Office and the Lockport Police Department are assisting.