Crime

BPD investigates shooting and Navel Avenue in Buffalo

Buffalo Police said a man was shot while at some type of party or gathering.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting. 

It happened just before 1:30 a.m. on the first block of Navel Avenue. 

Buffalo Police said a man was shot while at some type of party or gathering. 

The victim, a 29-year-old Buffalo man was transported by ambulance to ECMC to be treated for apparent non-life-threatening injuries. 

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.

