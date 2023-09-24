BPD investigates shooting and Navel Avenue in Buffalo

It happened just before 1:30 a.m. on the first block of Navel Avenue.



Buffalo Police said a man was shot while at some type of party or gathering.



The victim, a 29-year-old Buffalo man was transported by ambulance to ECMC to be treated for apparent non-life-threatening injuries.



Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.